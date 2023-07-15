Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Will the inflation ducks finally line up in a row? 

If macro worries continue to recede, then investor attention will shift to the micro factors and earnings will be the main one to watch out for

In last week’s edition of MC Pro Weekender, we wrote about how bond markets asserted their superiority when hawkish Fed minutes and a buoyant private jobs report scared bond yields into rising. Later in the week, however, US non-farm payrolls report poured cold water over those flames as they were below expectations. That put the smiles back on investors’ faces, and they remained in place this week.

Global food inflation largely remained in check in June with the FAO food price index declining. However, domestic food inflation did increase with the month-on-month increase food prices at 2.5 percent. Pulses and vegetable prices have been moving up sharply. Uneven rainfall remains a risk for agriculture, although the situation has improved, as our monsoon tracker pointed out.

The silver lining in domestic inflation data was that core inflation headed lower. My colleague Manas Chakravarty pointed out that if this was the good part in the inflation data, then US inflation provided a beautiful backdrop, with US CPI at a seasonally-adjusted 0.2 percent over a month ago and up 3 percent over a year ago. “The odds of an Immaculate Disinflation, or a soft landing, have gone up,” he wrote.

Matching inflation-watchers’ passion in the market are recession-watchers. But their wait is getting longer, and as Ajay Bagga pointed out the most anticipated recession has turned into the most postponed one. “With the US economy delivering a GDP growth of 2 percent in Q1 and the Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecasts running at 2.1 percent for Q2, the probability of a 2023 recession has receded to a low 25 percent to 35 percent in most analysts’ forecasts,” he wrote. A soft landing for the US economy appears to be on the cards, and is the best scenario investors could have hoped for.

As equity indices wind their way up, those who have missed the early bus may think it’s too late to join the party. Those on the bus, however, may be thinking it’s time to make their way to the exit. Sometimes, we sell at the bottom or buy at the top. How our brain is wired has a lot to do with how we make these crucial financial decisions.

Vijay Bhambwani writes about the behavioural aspect of investing and quotes research in saying, ‘Asians, Hispanics, Africans and Middle East residents have a higher emotional quotient (relatively greater degree of emotional thinking compared to mathematical thinking). This emotional behaviour makes us rush in and out of trades and makes our financial markets more volatile on global rankings’ charts’. While that gives reason to be relieved that we are not alone, it’s time for a course correction.

There’s more on this subject. Renowned investor Howard Marks wrote in the FT about taking the temperature of markets and how understanding investor psychology is key to long-term investment returns. He gives solid insights that can be very helpful for investors. Here’s a sample: ‘How should investors think about market timing? I believe every investor should operate most of the time in their normal risk posture — the balance between aggressiveness and defensiveness that is right for them.’ Do read, it’s free for MC Pro subscribers.

The domestic earnings season has already begun with IT biggies such as TCS and Wipro reporting numbers. Their results point to difficult times for IT companies, but since these were expected they appear to have been priced in and investors are not reacting adversely to results. Here’s our research team’s take on their results: TCS, Wipro and HCL Tech. For an in-depth company view on TCS, do read the CEO’s view, exclusive to Pro subscribers: Need a quarter or two before we can say difficult times are behind: TCS CEO Krithivasan.

Here’s the Street’s view on earnings growth and valuations. What about which sectors are likely to do well and which may not, and what risks should investors be keeping an eye out for? Read: What to expect from Q1 earnings?

If you are among those investors who prefer handing over their money to fund managers, then this interview with Shridatta Bhandwaldar of Canara Robeco AMC, a fund house that has been consistent despite fund manager churn, gives insights on the AMC’s investment strategy and what sets it apart. Exclusive to Pro subscribers.

Engineers India: Stock set to ride on earnings, valuations support

