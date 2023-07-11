Why Prashant Khemka thinks holding even over 100 stocks in portfolio is okay

Khemka, who now also owns a mutual fund business, refused to align with the belief that PMS funds are better than mutual funds.

It is often heard on Dalal Street that one should keep a limited number of stocks in the portfolio, otherwise it leads to overdiversification and may lead to lower performance. There is truth to this, or at least this is what most fund managers believe. There are always contrarians, though, who tread the other way. Prashant Kehmka, who has nearly two decades of experience in managing Indian money, believes there is no empirical evidence to support this belief. In his opinion...