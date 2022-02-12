English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Pro Masters Virtual: Watch the Panel Discussion on Wednesday, 16th February, 2022, at 5 PM with R Srinivasan, Ruchit Mehta, Sukanya Ghosh, Priyanka Dhingra, Saurabh Pant and Nidhi Chawla on ‘Multicap Funds: A Perfect Balance Between Growth & Stability’

    In the latest edition of MC Pro Masters Virtual, we are joined by R Srinivasan, CIO Equity, Ruchit Mehta, Head, Research, Sukanya Ghosh, Quant Research Analyst, Priyanka Dhingra, ESG Analyst, Saurabh Pant, Consumer Goods Analyst, and Nidhi Chawla, Infrastructure Analyst, from SBI Mutual Fund

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST
    Masters Virtual (Illustration: MoneyControl)

    Masters Virtual (Illustration: MoneyControl)


    Pro Masters Virtual brings to you online summits designed to offer larger perspectives on key events and topics that have a bearing on your lives and consequently investments, through insightful conversations with leaders and experts.

    The event will be telecast on this page at 5 pm on February 16th (Wednesday).

    This webinar is exclusively for Moneycontrol Pro users. Check out our webinar page for more details.

    In the latest edition, watch R Srinivasan, Ruchit Mehta, Sukanya Ghosh, Priyanka Dhingra, Saurabh Pant and Nidhi Chawla offering valuable insights on ‘Multicap Funds: A Perfect Balance Between Growth & Stability’.

    The webinar includes:

    • Importance of analysts vs fund managers

    • Understanding the investment process of a fund

    • Inherent advantages of multicap funds

    • Essential components of multicap funds

    • Role of ESG in shaping investment strategies

    • New/upcoming opportunities for fund investors

    Investors who want to ‘step up’ their investment game to take better monetary decisions must watch this webinar. New investors can gain valuable insights, existing investors can introspect and correct their behavior to become more responsible.

    Close

    Related stories

    See you at Pro Masters Virtual!
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Panel Discussion #Pro Masters Virtual
    first published: Feb 12, 2022 07:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.