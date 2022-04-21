English
    Pro Masters Virtual: Watch the discussion on ‘Commodity: Gold Investments’ at 5 pm on Wednesday, 27th April, 2022, with Somasundaram PR

    In the latest edition of MC Pro Masters Virtual, we are joined by Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council

    Moneycontrol News
    April 21, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST

    Pro Masters Virtual brings you online webinars designed to offer larger perspectives on key events and topics that have a bearing on your lives and consequently investments -- through insightful conversations with an expert.

    The event will be telecast on this page at 5 pm on 27th April (Wednesday).

    This webinar is exclusively for Moneycontrol Pro users. Check out our webinar page for more details.

    In the latest edition, watch Somasundaram PR offering valuable insights on ‘Commodity: Gold Investments’.

    The webinar includes:

    • Changing role of gold in a household’s investment portfolio

    • How gold helps beat inflation

    • Understanding different types of gold investments

    • Taxation rules for different types of gold investments

    • Strategic diversification of investment portfolio with gold

    • Investors who want to ‘step up’ their investment game to take better

    • Monetary decision makers must watch this webinar. New investors can gain

    • Valuable insights, existing investors can introspect and course correct to become more responsible.

    See you at Pro Masters Virtual!



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #gold investments #Moneycontrol Pro #Pro Masters Virtual #Somasundaram PR
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 07:26 pm
