NIFTY 50
11611.20
28.60 (0.25%)
SENSEX
39135.51
115.12 (0.30%)
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 162
INC+ : 104

Need 41 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Top News

Market Live: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty above 11,600; Infosys, SBI top gainers

After trading flat for some time, equity benchmarks logged healthy gains, supported by shares of Infosys, ICICI Bank, ITC and HDFC Bank..

Market Insight

Ideas for Profit | Maruti Suzuki: Wait for more downside to accumulate

Stock Talk

Can ITC’s improving non-cigarettes business improve its valuations?

Diwali Picks

6 research ideas for a rewarding and safe investment journey in Samvat 2076 (Premium)

Corporate Radar

Infosys announces stock incentives for over 6,000 mid-level employees

OnePlus 7T Review: The OnePlus smartphone of the year
MUTUAL FUND - SIP CORNER

Commodities

Commodity Price   Change % Chg
Gold Dec 05 38,305.00   -47.00 -0.12
Silver Dec 05 46,050.00   58.00 0.13
Crudeoil Nov 19 3,975.00   -33.00 -0.82
Naturalgas Nov 25 176.40   1.10 0.63
Commodity Price   Change % Chg
Rmseed Nov 20 4,276.00   0.00 0.00
Sybeanidr Nov 20 3,793.00   0.00 0.00
Cocudakl Dec 20 2,263.00   0.00 0.00
Tmcfgrnzm Nov 20 5,990.00   0.00 0.00
Currencies

Currency Price Change % Chg
USDINR Oct 29 70.9650 -0.07 -0.10
GBPINR Oct 29 91.1425 -0.49 -0.53
EURINR Oct 29 78.7875 -0.31 -0.40
Bonds

Name Price Change % Chg
IRFC - N2 1,144.00 0.00 0
HUDCO - N2 1,200.00 -8.00 -0.66
IRFC - N4 1,114.95 -0.05 -0
Shriram Trans 1,087.00 14.67 1.37
Community Views

Community Views

World

Asian shares track modest global gains, sterling lower
Asian shares track modest global gains, sterling lower
Companies

Infosys announces stock incentives for over 6,000 mid-level employees
Infosys announces stock incentives for over 6,000 mid-level employees
Economy

Commerce Ministry held discussions with exporters: MEIS, credit, IGST refund issues raised
Commerce Ministry held discussions with exporters: MEIS, credit, IGST refund issues raised
Politics

Haryana Election Result: 'Kingmaker' Dushyant Chautala to meet JJP MLAs today
Haryana Election Result: 'Kingmaker' Dushyant Chautala to meet JJP MLAs today
IPO Snapshot

Equity Type Issue Price Issue Size Lot Size Issue Open Issue Close
No open issues available.
Equity Date of filing with Sebi

Rainbow Crop Health Limited   (Rainbow.pdf)

22-Oct

Zircar Refractories Ltd   (Zircar.pdf)

04-Oct

Nilshikhaa Projects Ltd.   (Nilshikhaa.pdf)

04-Oct

Mukesh Trends Life Style Limited   (Mukesh.pdf)

01-Oct
Equity Issue Price Listing Date Listing Open Listing Close Listing Gains % CMP Current Gains %
Gensol Engineer 83 15-10 85.40 86.25 3.92 83.05 0.06
Vishwaraj Sugar 60 15-10 61.20 0 61.50 2.50
IRCTC 320 14-10 644.00 728.60 127.69 882.00 175.63
Galactico Corp 27 09-10 23.20 23.05 -14.63 23.05 -14.63
Scheme Fund Class Info Order form Open Date Close Date
No NFO details available.
Equity Type Issue Price Issue Size Lot Size Subscription Issue Open Issue Close
No recent issues availabele
Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com

25 Oct - 13:30 hrs

Ask Prakash Gaba

Personal Finance Advice

Motor insurance losses for general insurers to pile up in H2

Motor insurance losses for general insurers to pile up in H2

On balance, MFs pip ULIPs as primary investment vehicles

On balance, MFs pip ULIPs as primary investment vehicles

Digit Insurance eyes Rs 600 crore funding in FY20

Digit Insurance eyes Rs 600 crore funding in FY20

Limit of deposit insurance is too low and needs to be raised

Limit of deposit insurance is too low and needs to be raised

Premium hike: Your health insurance may soon cost 10-15% more

Premium hike: Your health insurance may soon cost 10-15% more

Free insurance from service providers not a substitute for regular policies

Free insurance from service providers not a substitute for regular policies

We are now open to having JV partners, says Edelweiss General CEO

We are now open to having JV partners, says Edelweiss General CEO

Health insurance, a must for senior citizens despite high premiums

Health insurance, a must for senior citizens despite high premiums

The NCD wave: Surf for high-return bets, but stay anchored to quality offers

The NCD wave: Surf for high-return bets, but stay anchored to quality offers

Should you revisit your bond portfolio after RBI cut the rate for second time in a row?

Should you revisit your bond portfolio after RBI cut the rate for second time in a row?

NRIs will soon be able to invest in Indian government securities

NRIs will soon be able to invest in Indian government securities

L&T Finance, SCUF, Muthoot Homefin, Magma Fincorp NCDs to open soon; know about them

L&T Finance, SCUF, Muthoot Homefin, Magma Fincorp NCDs to open soon; know about them

Explainer | Why you should focus on residual maturity of fixed income investments

Explainer | Why you should focus on residual maturity of fixed income investments

Does interest rate increase make EPF an attractive investment option?

Does interest rate increase make EPF an attractive investment option?

NBFC debentures plummet: Here are a few lessons for investors

NBFC debentures plummet: Here are a few lessons for investors

Crorepati portfolio: Here’s how you could turn Rs 10,000 monthly SIP into Rs 1 crore

Crorepati portfolio: Here’s how you could turn Rs 10,000 monthly SIP into Rs 1 crore

Mutual funds add around 3.45 lakh folios in September, total tally at 8.56 crore

Mutual funds add around 3.45 lakh folios in September, total tally at 8.56 crore

Mutual Funds wrap: SEBI's rollout of graded exit load on liquid funds — A system reforming step

Mutual Funds wrap: SEBI's rollout of graded exit load on liquid funds — A system reforming step

81% of ELSS funds play catch-up with their benchmark

81% of ELSS funds play catch-up with their benchmark

Moneycontrol PF podcast | Don't obsess on returns; focus on goals

Moneycontrol PF podcast | Don't obsess on returns; focus on goals

DHFL debt resolution: MFs say banks getting a sweetheart deal

DHFL debt resolution: MFs say banks getting a sweetheart deal

REITs, InvITs gain traction; mutual funds invest Rs 9,000cr during January-September

REITs, InvITs gain traction; mutual funds invest Rs 9,000cr during January-September

Mutual funds sees high fund manager movement in last six months

Mutual funds sees high fund manager movement in last six months

Mahindra MF to rope in Canara Robeco MF’s Krishna Sanghavi as CIO from Nov 1

Mahindra MF to rope in Canara Robeco MF’s Krishna Sanghavi as CIO from Nov 1

Not received your tax refund? Here is what you should do

Not received your tax refund? Here is what you should do

Govt enthusiastic about tax cuts for super rich but shows no concern for slowdown: Sitaram Yechury

Govt enthusiastic about tax cuts for super rich but shows no concern for slowdown: Sitaram Yechury

Macro Matters | How do Indian government finances compare with others in the region?

Macro Matters | How do Indian government finances compare with others in the region?

Uber faces UK tax challenge

Uber faces UK tax challenge

Returning to settle in India? Be aware of the tax angle

Returning to settle in India? Be aware of the tax angle

I-T uncovers Rs 4,000-crore tax evasion through LTCG route: Sources

I-T uncovers Rs 4,000-crore tax evasion through LTCG route: Sources

The multiple tax benefits of the national pension system

The multiple tax benefits of the national pension system

3-Point Analysis | Markets rejoice cut in corporate taxes

3-Point Analysis | Markets rejoice cut in corporate taxes

It is easier to procure construction permits in Delhi than in China: World Bank report

It is easier to procure construction permits in Delhi than in China: World Bank report

SC reserves order on Jaypee Group's plea against NCLAT until November 6

SC reserves order on Jaypee Group's plea against NCLAT until November 6

Houses worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore sold in top 7 cities in 2019: Report

Houses worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore sold in top 7 cities in 2019: Report

Noida Authority issues RC to Supertech over non-payment of dues

Noida Authority issues RC to Supertech over non-payment of dues

Cabinet gives ownership rights to 40 lakh people in Delhi's unauthorised colonies

Cabinet gives ownership rights to 40 lakh people in Delhi's unauthorised colonies

Warehousing expected to grow significantly in India: Robert E Sulentic, CBRE

Warehousing expected to grow significantly in India: Robert E Sulentic, CBRE

7.95 lakh housing units to be delivered by 2020: Report

7.95 lakh housing units to be delivered by 2020: Report

DMRC takes over operations of Gurugram's Rapid Metro

DMRC takes over operations of Gurugram's Rapid Metro

How the government’s gold policies make India’s neighbours richer and this country itself poorer

How the government’s gold policies make India’s neighbours richer and this country itself poorer

Dhanteras 2019: Here's why people buy gold and other valuables on the auspicious day

Dhanteras 2019: Here's why people buy gold and other valuables on the auspicious day

Gold price up Rs 19 at Rs 38,450 per 10 grams on festive demand; silver trades flat

Gold price up Rs 19 at Rs 38,450 per 10 grams on festive demand; silver trades flat

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Gold gains Rs 116 to Rs 38,431 per 10 grams, silver down Rs 55 to Rs 45,535 per kg

Gold gains Rs 116 to Rs 38,431 per 10 grams, silver down Rs 55 to Rs 45,535 per kg

More glitter in gold bonds than the physical yellow metal

More glitter in gold bonds than the physical yellow metal

Gold slips Rs 15 to Rs 38,315 per 10 grams; futures trading in green

Gold slips Rs 15 to Rs 38,315 per 10 grams; futures trading in green

Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Money planning differs significantly before and after retirement

Money planning differs significantly before and after retirement

Budget 2019 makes National Pension Scheme effectively tax free

Budget 2019 makes National Pension Scheme effectively tax free

OYO to enter assisted-living spaces for senior citizens

OYO to enter assisted-living spaces for senior citizens

Azim Premji to retire in July; son Rishad Premji takes over

Azim Premji to retire in July; son Rishad Premji takes over

Viewpoint | Have you saved enough to retire early?

Viewpoint | Have you saved enough to retire early?

Viewpoint | 4 reasons why women must take charge of their financial planning

Viewpoint | 4 reasons why women must take charge of their financial planning

Viewpoint | Does a nominee become a successor by default?

Viewpoint | Does a nominee become a successor by default?

Viewpoint | Did you know that PF withdrawals before five years of service are taxed?

Viewpoint | Did you know that PF withdrawals before five years of service are taxed?

Repo-linked loans:Want lower rates? Improve your credit score

Repo-linked loans:Want lower rates? Improve your credit score

Use Diwali bonus to reduce your high-cost EMI burden

Use Diwali bonus to reduce your high-cost EMI burden

Lower rates are being passed on once cost of funds declines: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Lower rates are being passed on once cost of funds declines: Kotak Mahindra Bank

SBI brings back processing fee on home loans prior to festive waiver period: Report

SBI brings back processing fee on home loans prior to festive waiver period: Report

PSBs offering home loan options using customers’ CIBIL scores: Report

PSBs offering home loan options using customers’ CIBIL scores: Report

How SBI's new repo-rate-linked home loan works

How SBI's new repo-rate-linked home loan works

Is interest paid on foreign home loan tax-deductible in India?

Is interest paid on foreign home loan tax-deductible in India?

Reporter's Take | Will 'teaser loans' make a comeback?

Reporter's Take | Will 'teaser loans' make a comeback?

Explainer | Wealth creation: Why you must focus on investing as much as possible for the longer term

Explainer | Wealth creation: Why you must focus on investing as much as possible for the longer term

Urban Planning | The potential of moving the national capital

Urban Planning | The potential of moving the national capital

Explainer | Why and how to maintain an emergency fund

Explainer | Why and how to maintain an emergency fund

Explainer | Five situations when you should review your financial plan

Explainer | Five situations when you should review your financial plan

Here's how to fund your child’s education

Here's how to fund your child’s education

Explainer | SMART tips to set your financial goals

Explainer | SMART tips to set your financial goals

Viewpoint | Tips that new generation can follow to cut down on debt burden

Viewpoint | Tips that new generation can follow to cut down on debt burden

RBI gives nod to compensation framework for digital payment systems

RBI gives nod to compensation framework for digital payment systems

Use Diwali bonus to reduce your high-cost EMI burden

Use Diwali bonus to reduce your high-cost EMI burden

Starting October 1, no discounts on credit card payments at petrol pumps

Starting October 1, no discounts on credit card payments at petrol pumps

SBI to sell stake in credit card JV, to raise Rs 6,000 crore: Report

SBI to sell stake in credit card JV, to raise Rs 6,000 crore: Report

‘Customers prefer co-branded cards in popular categories such as airline, fuel and retail’

‘Customers prefer co-branded cards in popular categories such as airline, fuel and retail’

What is Credit Card billing cycle? How it works, due date and minimum payment

What is Credit Card billing cycle? How it works, due date and minimum payment

Credit Card against Fixed Deposit: SBI, ICICI, Axis, Yes Bank

Credit Card against Fixed Deposit: SBI, ICICI, Axis, Yes Bank

Types of Credit Card available in India

Types of Credit Card available in India

Viewpoint | Credit access to debit card holders, a potential game-changer for consumer spending  

Viewpoint | Credit access to debit card holders, a potential game-changer for consumer spending  

Interviews

'Largecaps stocks likely to top charts in Samvat 2076'
'Largecaps stocks likely to top charts in Samvat 2076'
Outcome of Haryana, Maharashtra elections likely to induce volatility in markets
Outcome of Haryana, Maharashtra elections likely to induce volatility in markets

Ajit Mishra VP & Senior Technical Analyst, Equity Research Religare Broking

Portfolio check | HDFC Sec is bullish on these 3 sectors, should you buy?
Portfolio check | HDFC Sec is bullish on these 3 sectors, should you buy?

Dhiraj Relli MD & CEO HDFC Securities

'ITC, Kotak Bank among 5 stocks which could create wealth in next 2-3 years'
'ITC, Kotak Bank among 5 stocks which could create wealth in next 2-3 years'

Umesh Mehta Head of Research SAMCO Securities

Action In Markets Today

Conart Engineers
20.00 -1.05 (-4.99%)
Conart Engineer has hit 52wk low of Rs 19.50 on BSE
Blue Blends (India)
0.86 -0.04 (-4.44%)
Blue Blends has hit 52wk low of Rs 0.86 on BSE
Powerful Technologies
6.10 -1.00 (-14.08%)
Powerful Techno has hit 52wk low of Rs 6.10 on NSE
ICRA
2550.00 -45.55 (-1.75%)
ICRA has hit 52wk low of Rs 2,550.00 on BSE
Flexituff Ventures International
5.05 -0.25 (-4.72%)
Flexituff Ventu has hit 52wk low of Rs 5.05 on BSE
Jaykay Enterprises
3.46 0.00 (0%)
Jaykay Enter has hit 52wk low of Rs 3.46 on BSE
A Infrastructure
9.50 -0.50 (-5%)
A Infra. has hit 52wk low of Rs 9.50 on BSE
Opinion

The impact of the Supreme Court judgment on the telecom sector
The impact of the Supreme Court judgment on the telecom sector
Sharad Pawar, the Man of the Match in Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar, the Man of the Match in Maharashtra
Assembly Election Results | Face-saver for Congress, embarrassment for BJP
Assembly Election Results | Face-saver for Congress, embarrassment for BJP

VijuC Opinion Editor moneycontrol.com

State elections 2019: A wake-up call for BJP, Opposition sniffs a chance
State elections 2019: A wake-up call for BJP, Opposition sniffs a chance
Corporate Action

Company Name Agenda
Atul Quarterly Results & Sp.Interim Dividend
AAVAS Financier Quarterly Results
Astec Life Quarterly Results
Arvind Quarterly Results
Anjani Synth Quarterly Results
Company Name Agenda
Rathi Steel AGM
Praxis Home Ret EGM
MFL India AGM
PNB EGM
Raymond POM
Company Ratio Ex-Bonus
Ind Motor Parts 1:2 25-10-2019
Company Old FV New FV Ex-Splits
IST Ltd 10 5 01-11-2019
Himalaya Granit 10 5 08-11-2019
Company Ratio FV Ex-Rights
Rights details not present at the moment.
Company % Ex-Div
Siyaram Silk 200.00 29-10-2019
Siyaram Silk 110.00 29-10-2019
DB Corp 65.00 29-10-2019
Asian Paints 335.00 30-10-2019
L&T Technology 375.00 30-10-2019
Market

Dhanteras 2019: Here's why people buy gold and other valuables on the auspicious day
Dhanteras 2019: Here's why people buy gold and other valuables on the auspicious day
Stocks

Ideas for Profit | Maruti Suzuki: Wait for more downside to accumulate
Ideas for Profit | Maruti Suzuki: Wait for more downside to accumulate
Commodities

Dhanteras 2019: Here's why people buy gold and other valuables on the auspicious day
Dhanteras 2019: Here's why people buy gold and other valuables on the auspicious day
Startups

From Galaxy A to Redmi K20 series: Here are the best smartphone steals during Flipkart’s Diwali Sale
From Galaxy A to Redmi K20 series: Here are the best smartphone steals during Flipkart’s Diwali Sale
Top Companies in India

By
Company Name Last Price Change Market Cap Net Sales Net Profit Assets
Reliance 1432.05 -4.40 907,797.54 371019.00 35163.00 529,757.00
TCS 2081.40 -0.60 781,021.35 123170.00 30065.00 62,451.00
HDFC Bank 1245.90 9.80 681,602.47 98972.05 21078.17 1,058,910.81
HUL 2146.65 13.30 464,709.38 38224.00 6036.00 5,977.00
HDFC 2130.70 -14.25 367,906.93 43348.04 9632.46 434,430.26
ITC 254.50 5.45 312,691.18 44995.65 12464.32 51,638.94
