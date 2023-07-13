The good, the bad and the beautiful in the Indian and US inflation prints

The problem with high food prices is that they are the primary reason for higher inflation expectations in India and the RBI keeps a close watch on these expectations

Retail inflation for June 2023 came in at a higher-than-expected 4.8 percent, compared to 4.3 percent in May. And the jump happened despite a higher base in June last year. The rise was primarily due to food inflation. Retail food inflation moved up from 2.96 percent year-on-year in May to 4.49 percent in June. But the year-on-year measure doesn’t do full justice to the magnitude of the rise in food inflation—for that, a look at month-on-month inflation is far more...