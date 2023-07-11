English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Howard Marks: Investor lessons from taking the temperature of markets

    Understanding prevailing investor psychology is key to long-term investment returns

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jul 11, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Howard Marks: Investor lessons from taking the temperature of markets

    trader

    Howard Marks How can an investor make useful observations regarding the status of the markets? Most of the time, markets are near the middle ground — perhaps a little high or a little low, but not so extreme as to permit dependable conclusions. Investors’ records of success with calls in markets such as these are poor. Even if they are right about asset prices being out of line with fundamental valuations, it is very easy for something that is a little...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pharmaceutical earnings are in recovery mode

      Jul 11, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s cotton output to tumble, market disruptions at play in 2-wheeler sect...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers