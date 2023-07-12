English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Shridatta Bhandwaldar reveals Canara Robeco MF’s success mantra: Avoid cowboyish fund managers

    Canara Robeco MF has seen many fund manager changes over the past 10-15 years. The performance was expected to take a hit because of this churn, but it didn’t. Bhandwaldar says the fund’s success comes from using an objective investment strategy that is not dependent upon a single individual or fund manager.

    Abhinav Kaul
    July 12, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
    Shridatta Bhandwaldar reveals Canara Robeco MF’s success mantra: Avoid cowboyish fund managers

    Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Head of Equities at Canara Robeco MF.

    Every time a mutual fund house undergoes a churn in the fund management, the schemes’ performances take a hit. But there is one fund house that has bucked this trend. Not once, not twice, but almost every time in the past. This fund house is the Canara Robeco Asset Management Co Ltd, India’s 16th largest fund house with assets of around Rs 70,800 crore. In fact, its schemes have been among the top-performing funds in India. Three of its equity...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A straight flush for the government

      Jul 12, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's steel sector on rise, accounting authority is unhappy with auditors, SE...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers