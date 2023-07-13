As fintechs give a new look to the old game of lending, banks must be vigilant

Fintechs are changing the way loans are taken

Highlights The RBI would like to closely monitor fintechs that are into lending Tie-ups between banks and fintechs have increased as the latter aim to catalyze loan growth Fintechs are also buying small NBFCs to get a slice of a lending business Disbursements of loans by 35 fintechs more than tripled in FY23 Banks must exercise greater oversight while sourcing loans from fintechs Two messages from the banking regulator emerged this week. One is that in good times banks must exercise more caution while underwriting...