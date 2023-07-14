Disney: Ascent of the Iger will hamper House of Mouse

Jul 14, 2023 / 12:53 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Bob Iger has vowed to make Disney+ profitable by the end of next year, largely by cutting $3bn of non-sports content costs.

The stealth expansion of the US’s gerontocracy rolls ever forward. When Bob Iger first became chief executive of Disney in 2005 he was 54. The board has just extended his latest contract. He will be 75 when it ends. It is a long time to wield such power, even with a brief career break. Clutching on to the top job does no favours to Disney investors — or Iger’s legacy. Corporate succession planning has slowed across the US. Politics receives most...