Can Persistent System continue its outperformance?

Persistent System has been a clear out-performer in the past year.

Highlights: Industry-leading growth performance Strong order booking lends confidence Margin outlook positive Eyeing $2 billion revenue in four years Differentiated capabilities to stand out amid challenges Valuation captures the positives, add on weakness Persistent System (CMP: Rs 4748; Market Cap: Rs 36,288 crore), one of our favourites in the mid-cap IT space, has been a clear out-performer in the past year with the stock’s return handsomely beating the IT index and the Nifty. The company’s growth has been in the top quartile and the outlook remains...