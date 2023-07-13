The Green Pivot: China is painting its industries green with an enviable finance strategy

China’s government estimates indicate that the country will need around $15 trillion across traditional industries over the next 30 years to transition to a net-zero goal, indicating the potential in China’s green finance market. (Representative image)

Highlights: China’s outstanding green loans are now more than $3.4 trillion as of Q1 of this year Renewable energy capacities are being built at breakneck speed by China China has pushed not only new industries but old ones too towards net-zero goal Government policy has complemented the rise of renewable energy Different instruments such as transition bonds have helped old industries to adopt to sustainability goals In early June, Yi Gang, the governor of China’s central bank—the People’s Bank of China—made an unusual statement....