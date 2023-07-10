Demolishing the house that Mahalanobis built

The foremost example of the dismal state of our statistical system is the fact that the census, which had been held every ten years since 1881, was not only not held in 2021, but there is no indication of when it will be held

India commemorates its National Statistics Day on June 29th every year, the birthday of PC Mahalanobis, who was one of the country’s foremost statisticians and the person who set up the statistical system after Independence. Marking the occasion, the Reserve Bank of India organised a Statistics Day Conference on 30th June, which was inaugurated by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. At the conference, fulsome tributes were paid to Mahalanobis’s role in the development of the country’s statistical system. Governor Das said,...