    Foxconn-Vedanta deal breakup brings out government’s dilemma in picking national champions

    Across the world countries have picked business houses to make investments that can push their development agenda. India is no different

    Sundeep Khanna
    July 14, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST
    The deal failure is a rude reminder of the odds India faces in kickstarting local production of chips, a critical commodity

    Highlights Taiwanese firm Foxconn called off its chip-making venture with Vedanta India risks losing the semiconductor race to other countries Despite strained financials, Vedanta was willing to take on challenge of chip-making Government needs a large conglomerate to step in to kickstart chip-making Countries have favoured large companies to further their agenda in most countries One year after the government launched an ambitious programme to incentivise the manufacturing of semiconductor chips in the country, it finds itself with little to show for its efforts. With...

