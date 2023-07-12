BSE Buyback: Gun for a quick buck or look at the bigger picture?

Organically, BSE’s topline has been growing at 6 percent CAGR over the past five years, with strong growth in the StAR MF platform

Buybacks are usually synonymous with Indian IT services companies. But, BSE is slowly beating them to it. Six years since listing, Asia’s oldest stock exchange has announced three buybacks and one bonus issue. The third buyback via tender route was announced on July 6, at Rs 816 per share which is a premium of 20 percent. And, retail investors are curious whether to jump onto it or not. In BSE's previous buyback in 2019, the acceptance ratio in the retail...