This NBFC offers multi-year growth opportunity

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Strong disbursement momentum Margin compression likely Robust asset quality, credit costs contained Diversification to support asset growth momentum Good momentum seen in the home-finance segment Valuation offers upside Sundaram Finance Ltd (CMP: Rs 2,626; Market cap: Rs 28,910 crore) — a mid-sized financial services conglomerate — has a long track record of prudent lending practices across vehicle and mortgage (housing and non-housing) segments. The company is also scaling up its asset management and insurance businesses. The company crossed the Rs 1000-crore profit mark in core business...