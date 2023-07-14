MC Interview: Need a quarter or two before we can say difficult times are behind: TCS CEO Krithivasan

K Krithivasan, CEO & MD, TCS

For a CEO of a large, listed tech company, K Krithivasan is refreshingly candid. Whether it is the prevailing uncertainty in major markets, pressure on demand and why double-digit growth looks impossible this year. Krithivasan, who officially took charge as CEO June 1st, has had a challenging start, with the software major weathering a bribe for recruitment crisis that involved a few employees, even as the demand environment remains volatile. In an interview with Moneycontrol at TCS House in Mumbai, Krithivasan...