India a bright spot in steel, but will it reflect in earnings?

India is a bright spot in the global steel industry

Highlights Iron ore prices have begun to fall again, signalling tough times ahead for steel companies The main reasons are to do with China's slowing economy and lack of a robust stimulus, and a global economic slowdown India is a bright spot globally with consumption growing but production is also seeing healthy growth The main issue is whether robust demand conditions and falling input costs can be a counter to falling steel prices Iron ore prices are again feeling the heat. On Monday, July 10, iron...