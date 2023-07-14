Wipro Q1 FY24 – Will the stock’s long underperformance reverse?

deal-win momentum continued to remain strong and the supply-side pressure eased further

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Insipid quarter with revenue decline in the vicinity of the lower end of the guidance Guidance for Q2 points to another dull quarter Margins somewhat stable, no near-term uptick expected Order flow robust, fall in discretionary spending causing lower execution Attrition falling, net hiring negative Earnings trajectory uninspiring, valuation approaching the pre-pandemic level Wipro (CMP: Rs 394, Market Cap: Rs 216,423 crore) has delivered a tepid quarter in line with our expectations. The revenue performance was close to the lower end of the guidance, IT...