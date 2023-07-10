In The Money | Track pulse of the market using Implied Volatility

Rising markets are usually accompanied by low IV while falling markets tend to be synchronous with high IV.

In recent editions of ‘In The Money’ we have looked at a few signals we can use to track the pulse of the market. We have discussed cues using general concepts of statistics as well as an options concept--the put-call ratio. There is yet another options’ concept that can be used to gauge market sentiment -- implied volatility. Readers may remember that we have discussed implied volatility (IV) already. While that was in the context of Vega, this article...