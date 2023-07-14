Federal Bank Q1 FY24 – A weak quarter doesn’t alter the long-term investment case

The bank is on track to gradually improve the RoA (return on asset)

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Decline in margin and higher slippage disappointing Management guiding to margin uptick from Q2 Higher retail slippage due to end of moratorium period, stable credit cost expected Business growth robust, deposits fast catching up Quality of deposits warrants focus Core fees steady, non-fees contributed to bump-up in profit Moderate RoA expansion to continue Extremely undemanding valuation Federal Bank’s (CMP: Rs 126.75, Market cap: Rs 26,842 crore) Q1FY24 earnings report met with Street’s disapproval, thanks to the sequential decline in net interest margin and a slightly higher slippage...