The Eastern Window: US remains politically aggressive towards China, but ready to soften trade rules

Prominent American businessmen like Elon Musk and Bill Gates have visited China in recent months emphasising the give-and-take nature of the relationship between the US and China

Highlights Janet Yellen tells China that the US is reviewing its trade policies towards it. The US is not keen to decouple the two economies, she said. The US is clearly responding to American businesses who do not want to close their doors to China. China has come out with a cautious and low-key response to Yellen’s visit. The two countries will continue to cooperate in business areas and resist each other in political and security spheres. Until last week, one of Beijing’s worst fears...