    NCC Limited: Will re-rating sustain for this construction player?

    NCC, with its diverse order book and track record in the execution of varied infrastructure projects, would be the prime beneficiary of the govt’s increased spend on infrastructure.

    Bharat Gianani
    July 11, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
    Infrastructure development is expected to remain in focus.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Government’s infrastructure capex to remain strong Record order inflows to sustain; sitting on record order book Balance sheet improves; credit ratings upgraded Limited exposure to Karnataka projects Infrastructure development is expected to remain in focus, given the upcoming elections in key states as well as general elections. This would benefit players like NCC (CMP: Rs 126; Market cap: Rs 7,920 crore). The government has enhanced the outlay under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and NCC expects the record order wins witnessed in FY23 to sustain...

