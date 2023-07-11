NCC Limited: Will re-rating sustain for this construction player?

Infrastructure development is expected to remain in focus.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Government’s infrastructure capex to remain strong Record order inflows to sustain; sitting on record order book Balance sheet improves; credit ratings upgraded Limited exposure to Karnataka projects Infrastructure development is expected to remain in focus, given the upcoming elections in key states as well as general elections. This would benefit players like NCC (CMP: Rs 126; Market cap: Rs 7,920 crore). The government has enhanced the outlay under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and NCC expects the record order wins witnessed in FY23 to sustain...