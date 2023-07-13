Fintechs jump onto digital lending frenzy as disbursement volumes double in FY23

Digital lending-focused startups have cornered funding this year

India’s fintech startups, including some of the highest-valued companies, are increasingly jumping on the digital lending bandwagon, thanks to soaring disbursements seen in the previous fiscal year that showcased the massive opportunity offered by the country’s credit-starved market. In the current year, fintech startups like PhonePe, backed by Walmart, and Jar, backed by Tiger Global, have introduced digital lending services. Meanwhile, existing companies with similar offerings are intensifying their focus by strengthening leadership and securing significant funding. It's worth noting that...