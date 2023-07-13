English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Fintechs jump onto digital lending frenzy as disbursement volumes double in FY23

    Lending-focused companies dominated startup funding this year, attracting approximately a third of all investments. Paytm and BharatPe have also bolstered their management leadership in the lending verticals, as a substantial portion of their revenue stems from lending operations

    Nikhil Patwardhan
    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    Bengaluru / July 13, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
    Fintechs jump onto digital lending frenzy as disbursement volumes double in FY23

    Digital lending-focused startups have cornered funding this year

    India’s fintech startups, including some of the highest-valued companies, are increasingly jumping on the digital lending bandwagon, thanks to soaring disbursements seen in the previous fiscal year that showcased the massive opportunity offered by the country’s credit-starved market. In the current year, fintech startups like PhonePe, backed by Walmart, and Jar, backed by Tiger Global, have introduced digital lending services. Meanwhile, existing companies with similar offerings are intensifying their focus by strengthening leadership and securing significant funding. It's worth noting that...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | It’s a recession…it’s a slowdown…it’s a soft landing

      Jul 13, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s chip-making drive hits a reboot, retail investors are whetting their ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers