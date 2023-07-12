Apple/China: Tech trade war has not halted a deepening relationship

China is the world’s biggest market for smartphones, just as it is for electric vehicles

China is crucial to Apple in two ways. First, for manufacturing; second, for sales. So far, the company has navigated the tit-for-tat tech fight between the US and China with remarkable success. But it has increased its dependence on the country in the process. Despite deteriorating US-China relations, Chinese sales are now almost half as big as those in Apple’s “Americas” market, up from just over a third in 2019. This week, Apple made a move to further bump up...