Utkarsh Small Finance Bank’s IPO will test investor interest in microfinance

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's IPO in focus.

Highlights: Sentiment towards microfinance and small finance banks has turned for the better SFBs have shown improvement in asset quality, growth and profitability in past year Microfinance gross bad loans have reduced to 1.1 percent in FY23 from 2.7 percent a year ago Utkarsh’s deposit growth exceeds its loan book growth The SFB lags peers in CASA ratio but compares favourably in net interest margin A 14-year-old microfinance lender-turned-small finance bank is offering a slice of its business to investors this week through an initial...