Marketing Musings: Would you buy wine sold in jerry cans? 

Is the function of packaging merely utilitarian or is it an intrinsic part of the brand personality?

Circa 1867 a gentleman called Alexander Walker launched his “old Highland Whisky” in a distinctive square bottle with a black and gold label. The square bottle became a great boon to the brand in developing the export market, as because of its shape more bottles could be squeezed into any given space, thus reducing shipping cost. Of such a simple accidental discovery the legend of Johnnie Walker was born, making it one of the largest selling international brands of...