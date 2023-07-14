Weekly Tactical Pick: This mid-sized cement player has aggressive growth targets

JK Lakshmi Cement has an installed capacity of ~14 million tonnes (MT) and it is one of the lowest cost producers in the cement industry.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Revenue growth for FY23 came in at 19 percent Operated at 85 percent capacity last year Margins to improve as input costs are trending downwards Stock is down ~15 percent on a YTD basis For this week’s tactical pick, we are suggesting mid-sized cement manufacturer JK Lakshmi Cement (Rs 674; Nifty: 19,414). The company has an installed capacity of ~14 million tonnes (MT) and it is one of the lowest cost producers in the cement industry. Robust performance in FY23 (image) For FY23, JK...