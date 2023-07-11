The dismal state of power discoms threatens India’s energy dreams

Power discoms are in bad shape and still burdened with debt.

Highlights: Industry bodies and political parties are opposing passing of Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 Power discoms are in bad shape and still burdened with debt Discoms see an income shortfall of Rs. 0.57 per kwh after subsidies Inability of discoms to pay makes entering PPAs with generation companies difficult Electricity (Amendment) Bill seeks to privatise distribution companies State governments need to be onboard with privatising power discoms On July 8, the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) appealed to PM Narendra Modi that the Electricity (Amendment)...