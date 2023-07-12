Auditors are under fire from the NFRA

Highlights Auditors are running for cover as the National Financial Reporting Authority is passing a stream of orders against allegedly errant auditors When high profile scams or frauds take place, the role of the auditor is inevitably raised and now NFRA takes up those cases to spot deficiencies in the audit The penalties can be multiple times the audit fee, but the bigger problem is auditors can be debarred from audits of all companies SEBI has an interesting role to play as it...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A straight flush for the government
Jul 12, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's steel sector on rise, accounting authority is unhappy with auditors, SE...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers