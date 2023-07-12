Swiggy has no control over valuation markdowns, says food marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor

SoftBank-backed Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery giant, is unfazed by the series of valuation markdowns over the past three to four months, CEO of the company’s food marketplace Rohit Kapoor told Moneycontrol in an interview. Kapoor’s comments come at a time when Invesco and Baron Capital, both investors in the Bengaluru-based company, have each marked down Swiggy’s valuation two times, effectively bringing down the startup’s value to $6.5 billion. That was a reduction of about 40 percent from $10.7 billion in...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A straight flush for the government
Jul 12, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's steel sector on rise, accounting authority is unhappy with auditors, SE...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers