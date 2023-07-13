Semiconductor push — Is it back to square one?

Representative image

Highlights Foxconn pulls out of chip-making venture with Vedanta No reasons cited for the pullout Delays in incentive approvals could be a cause The other two proposals from IGSS and ISMC haven’t made much headway The government needs to introspect the lack of interest of big names to invest in India’s chip-making dream Chips are down at the moment for India’s chip-making mission. While all concerned rushed to downplay the impact, Foxconn’s sudden decision to pull out of the fabrication joint venture with Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta...