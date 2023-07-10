English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    In the past 20 years, I have not used IRR even once to make an investment decision: Vinod Khosla

    During an exclusive 20-minute candid conversation at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave last week, Khosla also discussed topics such as how Indian startups can develop global products, the need for increased maturity in deep-tech investing in India, and his optimistic outlook on India's startup ecosystem

    Moneycontrol News
    Bengaluru / July 10, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
    In the past 20 years, I have not used IRR even once to make an investment decision: Vinod Khosla

    Vinod Khosla in a candid chat with Moneycontrol

    Vinod Khosla, a renowned investor and one of Silicon Valley's most influential figures, emphasised that he has never based an investment decision on potential returns at Khosla Ventures, a prominent venture capital firm. Khosla, a veteran and visionary technology investor with nearly 20 years of experience through Khosla Ventures, has supported disruptive companies such as OpenAI (the developer of ChatGPT) and payment processing firm Stripe, as well as close to 600 others globally. Khosla Ventures, headquartered in Menlo Park, USA, primarily...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pharmaceutical earnings are in recovery mode

      Jul 11, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s cotton output to tumble, market disruptions at play in 2-wheeler sect...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers