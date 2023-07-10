In the past 20 years, I have not used IRR even once to make an investment decision: Vinod Khosla

Vinod Khosla in a candid chat with Moneycontrol

Vinod Khosla, a renowned investor and one of Silicon Valley's most influential figures, emphasised that he has never based an investment decision on potential returns at Khosla Ventures, a prominent venture capital firm. Khosla, a veteran and visionary technology investor with nearly 20 years of experience through Khosla Ventures, has supported disruptive companies such as OpenAI (the developer of ChatGPT) and payment processing firm Stripe, as well as close to 600 others globally. Khosla Ventures, headquartered in Menlo Park, USA, primarily...