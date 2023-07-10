Final approval for mutual fund expected in 4-8 weeks: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath

The brokerage house has formed a joint venture (JV) with wealth management firm smallcase for its mutual fund foray.

Stock brokerage firm Zerodha, which aims to launch India’s first passive-only asset management company (AMC), expects to get final approval from the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), within next four to eight weeks, said its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Nithin Kamath. Talking on the sidelines of the inaugural Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, Kamath said he hopes to launch funds within three months of getting the final approval. In September 2021, Zerodha had received in-principle approval...