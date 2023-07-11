Help farmers throw away the MSP crutch

MSP, though officially announced for 23 crops, is effectively available for the few main ones like rice or paddy, wheat, sugarcane and cotton.

Highlights: Farm productivity of major crops in main farm areas has ceased to improve In 1991-2021, share of agriculture in employment fell to 44 percent from 64 percent New farm policy must facilitate best price for produce to farmers, cut out middlemen Policy must discourage water guzzling crops and encourage other crops that create more value Efficient farm sector would enable farmer prosperity and sustainable economic growth The green revolution, based on improved seeds, subsidised inputs and an assured selling price through the officially announced...