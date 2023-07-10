English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    How investors should view Vedanta’s semiconductor and display fab foray

    The government’s thrust on making semiconductors is driving these investments, but an unrelated diversification can strain the conglomerate’s financials. Rating agencies and investors will be watching closely

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    July 10, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
    How investors should view Vedanta’s semiconductor and display fab foray

    Investors and rating agencies will have to rework how they view Vedanta, as this move brings several issues to the fore, namely the funding required for these investments

    In a strange but not entirely unexpected turn of events, the Vedanta group’s listed company Vedanta Ltd (Vedanta) is now going to be the vehicle for the group’s investments in semiconductor fab and display fab production. Investors and rating agencies will have to rework how they view Vedanta, as this brings several issues to the fore, namely the funding required for these investments, recent news on the semiconductor investments plans not taking off and the effect this will have...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pharmaceutical earnings are in recovery mode

      Jul 11, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s cotton output to tumble, market disruptions at play in 2-wheeler sect...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers