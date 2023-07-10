Climate funding — Will the UN report act as a wake-up call? 

Representative image

Highlights Unctad investment report flags concerns over climate financing Developing countries need $1.7 trillion annually for renewable energy investment In 2022, this investment figure stood at $544 million Funding is mostly concentrated in developed countries Unctad maps steps to correct this funding imbalance The United Nations is a model of patience and perseverance when it comes to flagging concerns over climate finance. In the latest instance, the World Investment Report 2023 unveiled by the Unctad (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) has once again...