    Is promoter selling always a reason to worry?

    Investors would do well to assess the identity of the promoters who are selling, their likely reasons and then take a call on what they should do

    Shishir Asthana
    July 12, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
    Is promoter selling always a reason to worry?

    Highlights More than Rs 16,000 crore of shares have been sold by promoters in the last three months Insider trading disclosures show promoters of 110 companies have sold shares in the open market Promoters selling shares of their companies are viewed negatively by the market A large proportion of the amounts in question are attributable to sales by private equity funds or promoters selling to meet the listing guidelines   Promoter activity in the stock market is closely watched by the market regulator SEBI and...

