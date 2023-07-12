English
    Subros: multiple tailwinds at play

    Subros’s fortunes are directly linked to the PV industry. Demand momentum is likely to continue as people prefer personal transport to public transport. A wider adoption of EVs is also expected to augur well for Subros.

    Nitin Agrawal
    July 12, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
    Subros Ltd can be added in the portfolio from a long-term perspective.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Demand continues to be strong on the back of healthy growth in Maruti Softening in raw material prices expected to boost operating margin Mandatory ACs in trucks offer significant opportunities EVs offer significant opportunity due to increase in content per vehicle Stock trading at attractive valuation With demand remaining buoyant in the passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) segments, semiconductor chip-supply issues waning, raw material prices softening, and opportunities arising after mandating air-conditioners (ACs) in truck cabins, Subros Ltd (CMP: Rs 456; M...

