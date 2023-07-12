Should investors subscribe to Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO?

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Highlights IPO proceeds will enhance capital position Growing scale of operations Operates mainly in microfinance lending Geographical concentration in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Normalising asset quality, reducing credit cost Valuation at discount to other small finance banks Utkarsh Small Finance Bank’s (Utkarsh) initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 500 crore opens for subscription today (July 12). The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares and the proceeds will augment the bank’s Tier I capital and will help it to meet future funding requirements. (image) Utkarsh...