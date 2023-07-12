English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Should investors subscribe to Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO?

    At the upper end of the price band of Rs 25 per share, the bank is being valued at Rs 2,740 crore.

    Neha Dave
    Khushboo Rai
    July 12, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST
    Should investors subscribe to Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO?

    Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

    Highlights IPO proceeds will enhance capital position Growing scale of operations Operates mainly in microfinance lending Geographical concentration in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Normalising asset quality, reducing credit cost Valuation at discount to other small finance banks Utkarsh Small Finance Bank’s (Utkarsh) initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 500 crore opens for subscription today (July 12). The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares and the proceeds will augment the bank’s Tier I capital and will help it to meet future funding requirements.   (image)   Utkarsh...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A straight flush for the government

      Jul 12, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's steel sector on rise, accounting authority is unhappy with auditors, SE...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers