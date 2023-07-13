TCS Q1 FY24 – Macro impact dents performance, near-term outlook clouded

Highlights Reduction in discretionary spending impacts performance Wage revision erodes margin Attrition falling, could revert to normalised level in the second half Deal win remains strong for the second consecutive quarter Client matrix improving Not yet calling out a revival in the second half Despite long-term traction in technology spending, near-term earnings outlook modest Stock has to correct for risk-reward to turn favourable The first quarter of the new fiscal was expected to be soft for players in the IT services industry. But it kicked off on a...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A straight flush for the government
Jul 12, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's steel sector on rise, accounting authority is unhappy with auditors, SE...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The beginning of Indimerica
Jun 24, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi's US visit signals a new era in Indo-US tiesRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers