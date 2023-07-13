TCS Q1 FY24 – Macro impact dents performance, near-term outlook clouded

Improving deal wins and strong pipeline point to the robustness in long-term technology demand

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Reduction in discretionary spending impacts performance Wage revision erodes margin Attrition falling, could revert to normalised level in the second half Deal win remains strong for the second consecutive quarter Client matrix improving Not yet calling out a revival in the second half Despite long-term traction in technology spending, near-term earnings outlook modest Stock has to correct for risk-reward to turn favourable The first quarter of the new fiscal was expected to be soft for players in the IT services industry. But it kicked off on a...