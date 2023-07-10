Metals and Mining: June 2023 quarter likely to be muted

Metals players saw production volume decline QoQ (quarter on quarter).

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Lower metal prices QoQ High-cost inventory to result in lower EBITDA per tonne Export markets remain muted Entering seasonally weak quarter Ferrous metals: Players saw production volume decline QoQ (quarter on quarter). Steel exports were lower by 6 percent in April-June 2023 to 2.05 million tonnes (MT) on continued pressure across key global markets and higher Chinese exports. International steel prices were lower as China exported large quantities. Indian ferrous players are likely to witness pressure on realisation for the June 2023 quarter, QoQ...