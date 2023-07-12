English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    How to catch a rogue finfluencer? SEBI needs a hand from social media platforms

    Social media platforms must ensure that finfluencers follow advertising standards and must also work with SEBI for stemming the larger malaise of finfluencers providing spurious stock tips 

    Rajrishi Singhal
    July 12, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST
    How to catch a rogue finfluencer? SEBI needs a hand from social media platforms

    Investment advisors must register with SEBI and provide some proof of eligibility

    Highlights  Advertising Standards Council of India’s definition of influencer gives a sense of who a finfluencer is Finfluencers are not mere content pushers but are compensated for their messages SEBI is going after finfluencers peddling stock market tips that tend to hurt investors Curbing a finfluencer’s actions is onerous for regulators as media platforms demand due proof of malaise Finfluencers must adhere to advertising standards and social media platforms must ensure compliance   Sometime during the noughties, a minister in charge of a large economic ministry...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A straight flush for the government

      Jul 12, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's steel sector on rise, accounting authority is unhappy with auditors, SE...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers