Engineers India: Stock set to ride on earnings, valuations support

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Execution in the project business has significantly improved Recent order wins support strong revenue visibility Recovery in the consultancy business to support margins and earnings Stock valued 14 times fiscal 2025 estimated earnings The stock of Engineers India has outperformed in recent times — rising from around Rs 70 in March 2023 to the current level of Rs 120 a share. The outperformance may continue on the back of a strong turnaround in the business, robust orders in hand,...