Chart of the Day: What the divergence in equity flows portrays

Recent investor behaviour in Indian equity markets has been puzzling. Over the past three to six months, mid-cap and small-cap stocks have been in the spotlight by notching strong returns whereas the subdued performance of front-line, large-cap stocks have been a drag on overall performance. Usually, it is the other way around. Large-cap stocks lead the mid-and small-cap ones in a bull market. (image) A note from Kotak Institutional Equities highlights that this is driven by liquidity. Retail investors are...