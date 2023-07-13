Patanjali Foods’ OFS will see promoters laugh all the way to the bank

Patanjali Foods’ promoters own 80.82 percent stake in the company, which needs to be lowered to 75 percent, meaning a reduction of 5.82 percentage points

Baba Ramdev likes to have his cake and eat it too. The Patanjali Foods offer for sale will see the promoter stake in the company fall. If it’s successful, the company will become compliant with the minimum public shareholding norm of 25 percent. But the issue has been pending for a while, with stock exchanges even freezing the promoter stake for non-compliance. It’s finally happening but at a time that’s convenient for the promoters, who stand to pocket a sizeable...