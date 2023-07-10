Chart of the Day | Global food inflation no threat, domestic trends benign barring a tomato-sized problem

The main relief continues to come from edible oils, with prices down by 45.3 percent over a year ago and by 2.4 percent sequentially

Tomato prices may have shot through the roof in India but thankfully there’s no widespread food inflation to worry about for consumers or for policymakers. (image) The FAO Food Price Index for June fell by 1.4 percent sequentially and is down by 21 percent over a year ago, reaching its lowest level since April 2021. The main relief continues to come from edible oils, with prices down by 45.3 percent over a year ago and by 2.4 percent sequentially. Palm...