English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day | Global food inflation no threat, domestic trends benign barring a tomato-sized problem

    The FAO’s Food price Index fell by 1.4 percent sequentially and is down by a fifth over a year ago, with falling edible prices being the main driver of this decline

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    July 10, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
    Chart of the Day | Global food inflation no threat, domestic trends benign barring a tomato-sized problem

    The main relief continues to come from edible oils, with prices down by 45.3 percent over a year ago and by 2.4 percent sequentially

    Tomato prices may have shot through the roof in India but thankfully there’s no widespread food inflation to worry about for consumers or for policymakers. (image) The FAO Food Price Index for June fell by 1.4 percent sequentially and is down by 21 percent over a year ago, reaching its lowest level since April 2021. The main relief continues to come from edible oils, with prices down by 45.3 percent over a year ago and by 2.4 percent sequentially. Palm...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pharmaceutical earnings are in recovery mode

      Jul 11, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s cotton output to tumble, market disruptions at play in 2-wheeler sect...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers