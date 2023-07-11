Made multiple wills? Don’t make the mistake that Aretha Franklin did

American singer Aretha Franklin passed away in August 2018 keeping two wills

When American singer Aretha Franklin passed away in August 2018 aged 76, it was initially thought she had not left behind a will. But months later, two wills were found from two corners of her house. One will was dated March 2014 and the other was of June 2010. The mother of four had assigned beneficiaries and executors differently in both wills and the matter went to court. The hearings began on July 10 to determine which of the two wills...