Chart of the Day | Thermal power plant utilisation levels steady, despite moderation in demand

Electricity demand may have slowed from the high base of 2022. But utilisation levels of thermal power plants, which meet most of India’s electricity needs, continue to hold-up, providing respite for the asset owners. Thermal power plant utilisation levels exceeded 70 percent in the June 2023 quarter, up from 69.3 percent in the year ago quarter. The expansion may seem meagre, but readers should note the steep moderation in generation growth from the year ago period. The growth in thermal...