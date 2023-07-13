Industry is yet to recover fully from the pandemic blow, just look at IIP numbers

What is even more surprising is that the index for consumer staples, or consumer non-durables, is also lower in May 2023 than four years ago

It is, of course, very good that growth in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for May 2023 has been 5.2 percent compared to a year ago. The growth of manufacturing, at 5.7 percent year-on-year, is heartening. But while industry is finally turning the corner, let’s not discount how much more ground needs to be covered. (image) That is seen if we take a longer term view of the IIP. If we compare the IIP level today with that of...